Azerbaijan presents local products in China at International Fair for Trade in Services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan presented local products at the International Fair for Trade in Services in China, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

“The fair, that promotes global services trade, is a valuable platform for showcasing Azerbaijan's economic potential, investment opportunities and local products,” Jabbarov said in a post on X (Twitter).

The delegation headed by Mikayil Jabbarov is currently on an official visit to China. During the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing and other events are planned.

In addition, Azerbaijan signed an investment cooperation agreement with China on September 1.

Moreover, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.