Drinking water in Baku to come from Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The construction of the Hakarichay reservoir and main pipelines departing from it on the territory of the Lachin district is intended to provide high-quality drinking water to the Shusha, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, and Aghdam districts as well as the city of Baku, Spokesman of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Dilgam Sharifov told Trend.

According to him, the preparation of a feasibility study and construction documentation for the creation of the reservoir began on December 22, 2022, and it is planned to be completed by October 22, 2024.

"In general, 37 percent of the work has been completed. Proposals are being developed for the supply of drinking water from the main pipeline departing from the reservoir in an alternative direction. The volume of the Hakarichay reservoir is 91 million cubic meters," Sharifov said.

The length of the Hakari River, which originates in Lachin district, is 113 kilometers, and the average annual water consumption is about 10.7 cubic meters per second. The Hakarichay reservoir is intended for collecting drinking water. It is planned to supply water to seven districts located geographically relatively higher with the construction of pumping stations on the main line. As a result of the launch of the project, it will be possible to provide drinking water to about three million people.