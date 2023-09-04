Azerbaijan to irrigate most of land through Bargushadchay reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The preparation of a feasibility study and construction documentation for the construction of the Bargushadchay reservoir began on November 24, 2022, and should be completed by September 24, 2024, Spokesman of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Dilgam Sharifov told Trend.

"In general, 25 percent of the work has been completed. Alternative proposals are being developed to provide the population with drinking water from the reservoir. It is planned to irrigate about 8,800 hectares of new land areas in the Gubadli, Zangilan, and Jabrayil districts and fill the canal departing from the Maiden Tower hydroelectric complex, as well as provide high-quality drinking water to the population in Beylagan, Imishli, Saatly, and Sabirabad districts with the construction of the Bargushadchay reservoir and the main irrigation canal on the territory of the Gubadli district," said Sharifov.

In order to provide water to these areas, taking into account the difficult geological conditions, it was decided to create the Bargushadchay reservoir on the territory above the city of Gubadli, near the village of Bakhtiar. If water is supplied from the reservoir via a pressure pipeline, it will be possible to install three hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 30 megawatts.