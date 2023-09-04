Israeli businesses keen far and wide to reintegrate in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The involvement of Israeli companies in reintegration projects carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is of great importance, the First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

At a meeting with members of the Israeli-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary working group in Israel's Knesset, he said that joint work will continue to develop economic cooperation between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Israel provide mutual support for each other in various spheres. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Azerbaijan and Israel, whose 3rd meeting was held in Baku in April this year, is an important platform for the development of partnership. Trade and economic cooperation between the two countries is expanding, and last year the trade turnover with Israel increased by more than 85 percent.

Activities are continuing to implement joint investment projects with Israeli companies, and opportunities are opening up for innovative development and strengthening partnerships in the fields of the digital economy, energy, industrial zones and agricultural parks, tourism, water management, food security, healthcare, humanitarian aid, and other areas.

In addition, Yevgeny Sova, a member of the Israeli-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary working group, highlighted the importance of developing relations between his country and Azerbaijan, expressed the interest of Israeli companies in participating in projects carried out in various areas, including the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and shared his opinion on the development of cooperation.

In general, the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Israeli economic relations were discussed at the meeting.