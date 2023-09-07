Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss implementation of roadmap in agriculture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the implementation of the roadmap in the field of agriculture, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Minister Majnun Mammadov met with the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Aziz Voitov, during his visit to Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan agreed to take specific steps in silk production, walnut farming, winemaking, agricultural engineering, and other fields of agriculture as soon as possible.

At the same time, issues related to the second meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States and the Agro Business Forum, which will be held in Baku on September 26, were also discussed at the meeting.

In addition, other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

In actual prices, the volume of agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to 7.3 billion manat ($4.3 billion) from January through July 2023, which is 13.63 percent higher than in 2022.

The production of livestock products in value terms increased by 17.18 percent (3.4 billion manat, or $2 billion) during the specified period, and in the field of plant growing, by 10.69 percent (3.9 billion manat, or 2.3 billion).