Azerbaijan to introduce unified tax declaration system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan plans to present in the future a unified declaration system based on databases of various institutions, Trend reports.

Head of the Social Insurance and Labor Relations Control Department of the Main Department of Economic Analysis and Accounting Control of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Nigar Vahabzade, spoke about it at the international conference "DOST 2023: A Unified Platform for Flexible, Innovative, and Sustainable Services..

According to Vahabzade, this will be made possible through ongoing innovative steps.

"The databases of many government agencies across the country as well as the State Tax Service are quite extensive. It is on the basis of these databases that we plan to independently fill out a single declaration, which will save time and money for the taxpayer. In addition, our data is more accurate. The taxpayer will see this data on a regular basis and will be obliged to make appropriate changes if necessary. The tax service will receive information faster, and as a result, the taxpayer will also avoid difficulties, and the number of appeals to service centers will decrease," she said.