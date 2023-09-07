Azerbaijan, EBRD commend cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jurgen Rigterink, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of the country's relations with the bank, ongoing joint projects, and opportunities for expanding cooperation.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan's successful ties with the EBRD in various areas were emphasized, and information was provided on the socio-economic priorities of Azerbaijan. Wide opportunities for cooperation in the implementation of the set goals of development were discussed. The steps to be taken to implement priority projects in the fields of the green economy, energy, especially renewable and alternative energy, private sector development, infrastructure, and other areas were discussed with the bank.

In addition, EBRD First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink highlighted the bank's effective cooperation with Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that Azerbaijan's economic potential creates a favorable basis for expanding ties, and expressed the bank's intention to continue supporting the development of the country's economy.