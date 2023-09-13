Azerbaijan significantly increases turnover of tourist services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The turnover of mutual tourist services in Azerbaijan increased by 45.7 percent and amounted to $1.1 billion in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank Samir Nasirov said, Trend reports.

According to him, during the reporting period, exports of tourist services ($589.4 million) exceeded imports ($488.2 million), resulting in a surplus of $101.2 million.

According to the results of the first half of 2022, the turnover of mutual tourist services in Azerbaijan increased 2.9 times and amounted to $739.6 million year-on-year.

In general, Azerbaijan's total balance of payments amounted to $9.4 billion in 2022, which is 3.1 times higher than the same indicator the year before.