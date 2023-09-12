Financing of 'Great Return' program discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The financing of the 'Great Return' program was discussed, Trend reports.

This issue was included in the agenda of today's meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed in detail the financing of the 'Great Return' program, the parameters of the medium-term spending framework, forecasts of socio-economic development for the medium term, and other current issues.

A regular meeting of the Economic Council was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali Asadov.