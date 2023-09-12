Azerbaijan to determine national spending priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. National spending priorities will be determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Economic Council of Azerbaijan's meeting today's agenda covered this topic.

In addition, the key presumptions behind budget projections and goals for the budget rule's parameters were highlighted.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov presided over a routine meeting of the Economic Council.

The meeting heard reports by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev.