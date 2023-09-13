Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The nominal incomes of the Azerbaijani population amounted to 50.9 billion manat ($29.9 billion) from January through August of this year, which is 14.3 percent more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan has grown by 13.6 percent and reached 5,013.3 manat ($2,949) over the past year.

The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population in 2022 increased by 20.5 percent, or 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion), compared to 2021 and reached 68.9 billion manat ($40.5 billion). During this period, per capita incomes in Azerbaijan increased by 19.9 percent, or 1 134.4 manat ($667.2).