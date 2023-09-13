Central Bank of Azerbaijan, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation swap opinions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) the issue of attracting investments in the country's private sector and further financing of local banks, Trend reports.

"Today we met with the delegation of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation headed by CEO, Hani Salem Sonbol. We discussed opportunities for joint action on expanding access for the private sector as well as SMEs to financial resources and strengthening cooperation with commercial banks in Azerbaijan. We also exchanged opinions on attracting investments to the private sector and future financing of banks," the Chairman of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov said on X (Twitter).