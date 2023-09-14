Volume of revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan through tax service disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The volume of revenues to the state budget through the State Tax Service from January through August 2023 increased by 23.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"From January to August 2023, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022, tax revenues collected by the State Tax Service saw an increase of 23.4 percent, totaling 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion). During this period, the tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector grew by 20.5 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to 6.8 billion manat ($4 billion)," said Jabbarov on X (Twitter).

In general, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 15.5 billion manat, or $9.1 billion (an increase of 82.2 percent compared to 2021). During the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent to 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion).