Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan intend to elevate bilateral trade volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed the potential for elevating the trade volume between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

“As part of our visit to Turkmenistan, together with our colleagues, we had a meeting with Batir Atdayev, the Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission," Jabbarov said.

"During our discussions, we assessed the potential for organizing the forthcoming Commission meeting and fostering cooperation between the business communities of two countries," he said.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through August 2023 amounted to $644.7 million, marking a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period last year.