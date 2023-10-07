Azerbaijan, Russia look to revamp phytosanitary import-export control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Issues of accelerating the integration of information systems in order to improve import-export control in the phytosanitary sphere were discussed during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Russia, Trend reports.

According to the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, met with the Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergey Dankvert in Moscow.

The meeting discussed issues related to the registration and approval of enterprises importing high-risk food products from Russia to Azerbaijan.

In addition, the parties made proposals to simplify the quality and safety of livestock products exported from Azerbaijan to Russia and strengthen veterinary control at checkpoints along the state border between the two countries.

The sides also discussed issues of simultaneous vaccination of wild animals against rabies on both sides of the border, cooperation on animal identification, and improvement of mechanisms for controlling the export of livestock products.

Moreover, the parties decided to coordinate the necessary procedures to reduce the frequency of attracting batches of products to laboratory tests on the basis of the agency's guarantee.

The purpose of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan is to provide the population with safe food products, increase the competitiveness of agricultural and food products, and increase exports to the markets of developed countries.