Demand in FX market in Azerbaijan outstripped by supply - CBA chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The supply in the foreign exchange market of Azerbaijan exceeds the demand, the Chairman of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov said in an interview with AzTV, Trend reports.

According to Kazimov, the CBA has bought $566 million on the market over the past period of 2023, conducting a purchase-oriented intervention to maintain a stable exchange rate. In addition, the bank bought $444 million of this amount in September.

"The population's confidence in the Azerbaijani manat is growing. As energy prices are high, Azerbaijan's foreign exchange earnings are growing. The realization of non-oil export potential ensures the inflow of foreign currency into the country. We see that the supply is quite much higher than the demand," Kazimov said.