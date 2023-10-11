Number of employees in Azerbaijan and nominal wage revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy was 1.7 million people as of September 1 of this year, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, 887,700 people worked in the public sector of the economy, and 818,900 people worked in the non-state sector.

In addition, 18.8 percent are employed in the auto sector, 18.8 percent in educational field, 12.8 percent in industrial sector, 8.5 percent in healthcare sector and social services, 6.5 percent in social security, public administration and defense, 6.4 percent in construction sector, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing field, 3.7 percent in professional, scientific-technical activities, 3.4 percent - agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 2.1 percent - financial and insurance activities and 14.7 percent - in other sectors of the economy.

The average monthly nominal wage of employees in Azerbaijan's economy increased by 11.3 percent and amounted to 923 manat ($542.9) from January through August of 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year. In the mining industry, professional, scientific and technical, financial and insurance activities, as well as in the field of information and communications, the average monthly nominal salary was higher.