Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures increase, along with deficit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues decreased by 1.4 percent from January through September 2023 and amounted to 22.7 billion manat ($13.3 billion), Trend reports.

The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that budget expenditures increased by 13.4 percent (up to 23.2 billion manat, or $13.6 billion) from January through September 2023.

As a result, the budget deficit increased to 1.13 billion manat ($664.7 million).

The state budget revenues in 2023 (and in 2025) are projected at 17.7 million manat ($10.4 million), increasing by 15.7 percent on an annual basis (versus 15.3 million manat or $9 million in 2022).