Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures increase, along with deficit

Economy Materials 11 October 2023 17:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures increase, along with deficit

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues decreased by 1.4 percent from January through September 2023 and amounted to 22.7 billion manat ($13.3 billion), Trend reports.

The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that budget expenditures increased by 13.4 percent (up to 23.2 billion manat, or $13.6 billion) from January through September 2023.

As a result, the budget deficit increased to 1.13 billion manat ($664.7 million).

The state budget revenues in 2023 (and in 2025) are projected at 17.7 million manat ($10.4 million), increasing by 15.7 percent on an annual basis (versus 15.3 million manat or $9 million in 2022).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more