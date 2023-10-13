Powers of Azerbaijan's Central Bank may be expanded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The authorities of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may get expanded, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the Law on Central Bank.

According to the draft, in order to ensure stability and sustainability of financial markets, the Central Bank, as well as other financial market participants, will carry out licensing, regulation and control of activities of payment organizations, e-money organizations and payment system operators.

The CBA is the central bank of Azerbaijan. The headquarters of the bank is located in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The National Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by Decree of Azerbaijani President on Establishment of the National Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 11, 1992. The National Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan was renamed to “The Central Bank of Azerbaijan” upon enactment of the Referendum Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan on “Making additions and amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan” dated March 18, 2009.