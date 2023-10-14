Azerbaijan opens up about funds allocated from budget to restoration of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan allocated 3.7 billion manat ($2.2 billion) from January through September of this year for the reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the report, the mentioned funds make up 77.9 percent of the total funds estimated for the restoration purposes in the budget.

These funds were used on the basis of money order documents submitted by the contracting organizations for the relevant projects.

In addition, on the basis of the orders issued by the executors for the costs of public investments, financing was carried out in the amount of 1.6 billion manat ($941.2 million), which is 59.7 percent of the expenses provided for this purpose this year.