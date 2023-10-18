Work on employment of residents in Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale work in the field of solving employment issues in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The Agency said that 171 residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghali village have already been covered by active employment programs from the state agency. More than 150 people were employed with the support of the agency, work is underway to provide employment for another group of residents.

Small farms have also been established in the village with the provision of assets in the form of goods and materials as part of the self-employment program for 11 residents. In addition, 26 residents of the village were involved in vocational training courses in professions that meet the requirements of the labor market.

Moreover, in the village, the "Financing of employees' wages together with the employer" program is being implemented. A group of rural residents were involved in this program, and part of their wages is funded by the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency.

In addition, within the framework of the "Big Return" program, measures are also being taken in the village of Talish in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district to support the employment of residents. The agency's experts held meetings with families who returned to the village, and about 40 residents of the village have already been provided with employment. Moreover, nine residents of the village are involved in the self-employment program.

In addition, work has begun to attract residents who have returned to Azerbaijan's Lachin and Fuzuli to active employment programs. At the first stage, the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency holds meetings with them to assess the employment opportunities of these residents.

At the next stage, work will be carried out on the organization of vocational training courses in order to provide them with jobs for available vacancies, attract them to the self-employment program, as well as the development of new professions by some residents.