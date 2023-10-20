Azerbaijani banks become CBA agent banks for purchase and sale of investment banknotes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has chosen Bank of Baku and TuranBank as agent banks for the purchase and sale of investment banknotes, Trend reports.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan noted investment coins (made of 999.9 gold) in denominations of 10 manat ($5.9), 20 manat ($11.8), 50 and 100 manat ($58.8), dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of great leader Heydar Aliyev, have been put into circulation since May 10, 2023.

The gold content in the coins is 3.11 g, 7.78 g, 15.55 g and 31.1 g, respectively.

"Bank of Baku and TuranBank have submitted relevant applications and the board of directors of the CBA has selected them as agent banks to stimulate the purchase and sale of investment banknotes. In connection with the selection of agent banks, the CBA stops buying and selling these investment banknotes directly to the population and banks," the CBA said.