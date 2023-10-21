Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar October 9 1.7 October 16 1.7 October 10 1.7 October 17 1.7 October 11 1.7 October 18 1.7 October 12 1.7 October 19 1.7 October 13 1.7 October 20 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0,0085 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0048 manat and amounted to 1.7937 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro October 9 1.7938 October 16 1.7893 October 10 1.7953 October 17 1.7931 October 11 1.8027 October 18 1.7978 October 12 1.8072 October 19 1.7907 October 13 1.7935 October 20 1.7978 Average rate per week 1.7985 Average rate per week 1.7937

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0174 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble October 9 0.0169 October 16 0.0174 October 10 0.0170 October 17 0.0174 October 11 0.0169 October 18 0.0174 October 12 0.0174 October 19 0.0175 October 13 0.0174 October 20 0.0175 Average rate per week 0.0171 Average rate per week 0.0174

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0,0608 manat per lira.