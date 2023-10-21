Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 21 October 2023 10:53 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

October 9

1.7

October 16

1.7

October 10

1.7

October 17

1.7

October 11

1.7

October 18

1.7

October 12

1.7

October 19

1.7

October 13

1.7

October 20

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0,0085 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0048 manat and amounted to 1.7937 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

October 9

1.7938

October 16

1.7893

October 10

1.7953

October 17

1.7931

October 11

1.8027

October 18

1.7978

October 12

1.8072

October 19

1.7907

October 13

1.7935

October 20

1.7978

Average rate per week

1.7985

Average rate per week

1.7937

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0174 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

October 9

0.0169

October 16

0.0174

October 10

0.0170

October 17

0.0174

October 11

0.0169

October 18

0.0174

October 12

0.0174

October 19

0.0175

October 13

0.0174

October 20

0.0175

Average rate per week

0.0171

Average rate per week

0.0174

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0,0608 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

October 9

0.0616

October 16

0.0611

October 10

0.0613

October 17

0.0609

October 11

0.0613

October 18

0.0608

October 12

0.0613

October 19

0.0607

October 13

0.0612

October 20

0.0607

Average rate per week

0.0613

Average rate per week

0.0608
