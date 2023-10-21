Azerbaijan announces usage rules for Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border toll road (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The 150-km-long section of the road Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border, which is an integral part of the North-South international transport corridor, from Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev settlement to the Russia border, has been built in line with the first technical category, Spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli told reporters, Trend reports.

"The 129-kilometer part of the four-lane highway was determined to be paid with tolls approved by the Tariff Council," he said.

According to him, since the toll road tariffs have been established recently, their integration into the payment system is currently underway. Once the integration is completed, the payment system software will be tested. Once the tests are completed, the road will be opened for public use.

"Drivers will be able to approach the toll booth and pay with special chipped cards. The charging will be carried out by cards, which can be bought at the road entrance and exit and later in other locations. There are two types of lanes on the road: regular lanes and non-stop lanes. A driver can get a card by approaching a toll booth in a regular lane," Najafli noted.

A balance is loaded onto the cards, and a toll corresponding to the distance traveled is deducted. A driver entering the regular lane, having purchased a card to travel through the toll booths, applies it to the windshield of the car and then receives the right to use the toll road. The non-stop lane allows drivers to pass through toll booths without reducing speed or stopping, i.e., without hindrance. In order to do this, the driver only needs to have a special chip card purchased in advance and a sufficient balance on the toll card. Special license plate reading cameras are used on these lanes.

He noted that there are four checkpoints on the road: Gilazi, Siyazan, Gandob, and Khachmaz. Entry and exit checkpoints are high-speed and ordinary, and other smaller checkpoints are hybrid lanes. All checkpoints can be used.

Anar Najafli added that the new road is 13 kilometers shorter than the older one. Thus, faster and easier transportation of transit and domestic goods will be ensured.

"At present, the rules for using the toll road are being established, which will also reflect the issue of speed limits. Naturally, the speed on this road will be higher than on any other road," Najafli said.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, participated in the opening of the new Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border toll road on October 20.