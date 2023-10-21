Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan talk expansion of transport cooperation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Trend reports.

Jabbarov wrote on his page on X that during the meeting, the parties exchanged views to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, enhance trade turnover, promote investments and expand cooperation in the field of transport and transit.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, it was emphasized at the meeting hat the heads of state attach special importance to the development of multi-vector relations based on the principles of mutual respect. Mutual visits, signed documents and ongoing events play an important role in expanding bilateral economic cooperation. At the same time, productive cooperation has been established within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States. Particular importance is attached to strengthening the Azerbaijani-Kazakh trade and economic partnership. Investment cooperation is also among the priority areas. More than 150 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan, operating in the fields of agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport and services.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of ties, increasing trade turnover, encouraging investment and expanding cooperation in transport and transit.

Last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $461.9 million, which is 39 percent compared to 2021.