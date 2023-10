BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues will reach more than 37 million manat ($21.7 million) in 2027, Trend reports.

This is 3.1 million manat ($1.8 million) or 9.3 percent more than the 2023 state budget revenues.

It is predicted that state budget expenditures in 2027 will reach 39.6 million manat ($23.2 million). This is more than 3 million manat ($1.7 million) or 8.3 percent more than the 2023 state budget expenditures.