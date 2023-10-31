Azerbaijan to build service townships in East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Three temporary villages for official use will be built in the East Zangezur Economic District, Trend reports.

The data on the etender.gov.az website shows that the villages will be located on the territory of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts. In addition, about four million manat ($2.4 million) have been allocated for these purposes.

Moreover, among the very promising projects that Azerbaijan intends to implement is the Zangezur Corridor. Proposed by Azerbaijan, this route aims to create a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, by traversing Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the trilateral agreement following the 2020 second Karabakh war, with one provision stating Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan, allowing unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and goods in both directions.

