BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has adopted a new version of "Rules of liquidity risk management in banks" by the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the rules will come into force from December 1, 2023, and from this date the "Rules of Bank Liquidity Risk Management" in force since 2009 have been canceled.

