BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to lower the interest rate from 9 to 8.5 percent, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor was reduced from 10 percent to 9.5 percent, and the lower limit from 7.5 to 7 percent.

