Azerbaijan, IMF discuss future directions of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed future directions of cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) data, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov met with the IMF delegation led by Anna Bordon, who is currently in Azerbaijan.

The parties reviewed the country's macroeconomic position, monetary policy, inflation expectations, the state of the financial and banking sectors, and the existing situation and potential directions of collaboration between the CBA and the IMF.

On September 18, 1992, Azerbaijan became a member of the IMF. Since 2006, Azerbaijan's government has not borrowed from the IMF, and collaboration has taken the form of consultations on Article IV of the fund's charter and technical missions on the key lines of macroeconomic policy.

