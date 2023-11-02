Azerbaijan amends calculation of taxes on unregistered income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Taxpayers whose income is not registered will be charged according to the new order, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the draft bill "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024," which was submitted for debate today at a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

If the taxpayer does not register his or her taxable income but has relevant information about expenses deducted from income, the taxable profit (income) will be calculated using a 50 percent profit margin.

