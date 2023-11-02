Inflation in Azerbaijan weakening, economy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Inflation in Azerbaijan has weakened relatively in the first nine months of this year, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made a remark at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship while discussing the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024".

"Inflation in Azerbaijan has weakened due to its similar weakening in the countries with which Azerbaijan cooperates, as well as a result of anti-inflationary measures carried out in the country," the minister said.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

