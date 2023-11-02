Demand in FX market of Central Bank of Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on November 2, 2023, Trend reports.

The data of CBA shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $57.4 million (an increase of 40 percent, or $16.4 million, compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

In addition, at the previous currency auction, the demand was $41 million.

Based on the auction results, the average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar was 1.7 AZN per USD.

Since the beginning of the year, $2.8 billion has been purchased at currency auctions. The largest demand for the currency was $96.3 million at the auction on March 28, 2023.

In 2022, the average demand in the CBA's currency auctions was $52.4 million, while the supply was $70 million.

Furthermore, in mid-January 2017, the CBA began conducting currency auctions with one-way sales of money under competitive conditions.

