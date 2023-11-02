Azerbaijan's inflation expected to remain in target range for next medium term

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan predicts that inflation will be in the target range in the next medium-term period, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The CBA head noted that the average term is understood as two years.

"We are focusing at medium-term inflation rather than annual inflation. On the other hand, we are also easing policy in the context of substantially exceeding supply in the foreign exchange market. By the end of the year, we hope to have increased our monetary base by 20 percent. This also raises concerns about future macroeconomic stability. As a result, discount rate settings are being reduced in order to limit potential future effects," Kazimov added.

