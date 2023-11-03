Azerbaijani economy minister names amount of funds invested in privatized enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. A total of 10.4 million manat ($6.1 million) were invested in privatized enterprises through investment competitions during the first nine months of 2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Some 221 jobs were created in the enterprises where the contractual obligations had been fulfilled," he said.

The volume of revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan from privatization of state property amounted to 95.5 million manat ($56.1 million) from January through September 2023 (1.8 times growth year-on-year).

About 43 auctions were held from January through September 2023, at which shareholdings of 9 joint stock companies, as well as 13 small state enterprises, 3 construction in progress and 382 vehicles were privatized.