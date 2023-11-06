Azerbaijan expects inflation to reach single digits by end of 2023 - finance minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. It is expected that inflation in Azerbaijan will reach a single-digit indicator by the end of the year, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on youth and sports, labor and social policy, agrarian policy, regional issues and natural resources, energy and ecology, Trend reports.

The minister also noted that this year there is a slight slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan.

"Next year, inflation is expected to be half less (about 5.3 percent) compared to the results of the current year. Inflation in Azerbaijan was mainly generated by external factors, which are currently undergoing changes. In this regard, as well as as a result of a decrease in imported inflation, these processes are already stabilizing in Azerbaijan. The country has taken a number of steps to mitigate the consequences, especially in the social sphere," Sharifov said.

