Economy Materials 6 November 2023 16:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan grants two companies resident status in Yevlakh agropark

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The resident status was assigned to two companies in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh pilot agropark - Nyuvadi LLC and Elkur LLC, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The minister noted that residents will lay intensive fruit orchards on an area of 41.9 hectares with an investment volume of 354,000 manat ($208,235).

"A total of eight people will be provided with permanent work, and 30 people will be provided with seasonal work," said Jabbarov.

