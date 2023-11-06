Cigarettes and alcohol may rise in price in Azerbaijan next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Excise tax rates on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are being increased from next year, Economist-expert Khalid Karimli told Trend.

What effect will this have on the prices of these products?

Cigarettes and cigarillos are predicted to increase in price by 0.10-0.15 manat ($0.06-0.09).

"Electronic cigarettes are expected to grow the most." The excise tax on electronic cigarettes has been raised from 0.25 manat ($0.15) to two manat ($1.2), significantly increasing their cost. "In general, growth is expected to be in the two manat (1.2) range," he stated.

According to the expert, the price of alcoholic beverages will rise by 0.5-1 manat ($0.3-0.6) per liter.

"Entrepreneurs will act depending on the brand. The increase in the rates of excise duties on excisable goods imported into the territory of Azerbaijan, tax duties on imported alcoholic beverages and tobacco products will lead to an increase in the price of these products," Karimli said.

