Azerbaijan announces number of houses commissioned since beginning of year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan has built and commissioned 11,946 private residential houses with a total area of 1.39 million square meters from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

According to data from Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee, this is a 23 percent increase year over year. From January to September 2022, 9,717 residential buildings totaling 1.33 million square meters were erected and commissioned.

Between January and September 2023, the number of residential buildings erected and commissioned increased by 3.3 times, totaling 4,633 units.

Over the year, the average size of one private residential building completed and commissioned was 145 square meters, and the average area of flats in residential buildings was 93 square meters.

In addition, from January to September 2023, one general education institution for 1,536 students, one hospital with 19 beds, and one pre-school institution with 240 spaces were opened.

