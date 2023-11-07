Tax revenues in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The budget received more than 134.3 million manat ($79 million) of taxes in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy from January through October 2023, Trend reports.

The data from the STS of Azerbaijan shows that this is 33 percent, or 32.9 million manat ($19.4 million), more than in the same period last year.

In general, tax revenues of taxpayers registered in the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increased by 39 percent, or 36.8 million manat ($21.6 million), year-on-year.

