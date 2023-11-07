Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport sign memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan's Central Bank and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank, the memorandum was signed by CB Chairman Taleh Kazimov and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

"Considering the importance of artificial intelligence-based solutions, which have become relevant recently, and their contribution to the development of various industries, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation have signed a relevant memorandum of understanding," CB said.

The Central Bank noted that the main purpose of signing the memorandum is to support projects, initiatives, and ideas in the field of artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, including the implementation of joint projects in the financial markets and the organization of activities to build skills, technologies, ecosystems, infrastructure, and management mechanisms in the field of artificial intelligence in order to turn Azerbaijan into a regional leader in the field of artificial intelligence.

"Within the framework of this cooperation, steps will be taken to attract startups and companies based on artificial intelligence to Azerbaijan, to promote artificial intelligence-based innovations in various sectors, and to establish cooperative relationships with leading organizations to improve solutions and skills in this field. At the same time, "attention will be focused on such issues as the organization of relevant trainings, seminars, and conferences" in order to improve expertise in the field of artificial intelligence," the Central Bank added.

