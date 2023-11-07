Accomplished 'Strategy of Socio-economic Development of Azerbaijan' discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The meeting on the results of the implementation of the measures provided for in the "Strategy of Socio-economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", chaired by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov, approved by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, was held from November 6 through November 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Members of eight relevant working groups as well as deputy leaders of many government agencies attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the electronic portal of a multipurpose digital platform (azerbaijan2030.gov.az) designed for the aim of rapid, timely, and effective monitoring of strategy implementation measures was presented. Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, made a report on the results of monitoring conducted after the strategy's adoption, as well as on the strategy's implementation for the first half of 2023, and detailed discussions were held.

In general, suitable instructions were issued to state structures to overcome problems that arose during the implementation of the strategy's measures.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel