Azerbaijan plans significant budget funds for restoration of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan's state budget for the next year and the budget framework for the next 3 years envisages significant financing for the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the state budget at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The minister noted that the strengthening of defense and national security is also considered as a priority direction of the state budget.

He added that a total of 11 billion manat ($6.4 billion) has been spent on the restoration of liberated territories so far, and these funds are expected to reach 12 billion manat ($7 billion) by the end of the current year.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to 36.7 million manat, or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 782,453 manat ($460,266).

