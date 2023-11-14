Azerbaijani parliament passes draft state budget for 2024 in first reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 was discussed in the first reading at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The document, after discussion, was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

The revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 34.2 billion manat ($20.1 billion), expenditures – 36.8 billion manat, or $21.6 billion (including centralized revenues – almost 33.4 billion manat, or $19.6 billion; local revenues – 773.1 million manat, or $454.8 million; centralized expenditures – 35.98 billion manat, $21.2 billion; local expenditures – 782.5 million manat, or $460.3 million).

