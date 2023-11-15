Azerbaijan establishes new requirement regarding bankrupt banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A new requirement is being established in Azerbaijan in connection with bankrupt banks, Trend reports.

The corresponding amendment to the law "On Banks" was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The assets of the bank declared bankrupt will be distributed among its creditors in the order of the new order. In this case, taxes are payable to the state budget, contributions to compulsory state social insurance and unemployment insurance to extra-budgetary state funds, as well as amounts payable on contributions to compulsory medical insurance to the Federal Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

