Azerbaijan, IMF traverse cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon, Trend reports.

The meeting stressed the multi-vector and successful relationship between Azerbaijan and international financial institutions, as well as the importance of expanding links for the widespread implementation of innovations in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, information was offered on a variety of topics, such as macroeconomic data and forecasts, prospects for the development of the energy sector, tax reforms now in place in the country, and actions planned in this area.

The parties reviewed the impact of global trends on economic processes, as well as indicators and goals for Azerbaijan's economic development, new areas of collaboration, and other problems.

