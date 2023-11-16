Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosts regular meeting of OTS transport ministers

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. The 7th meeting of the transport ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) within the framework of the international scientific and practical conference "International transport and logistics corridor: Impulses of development from Zangilan" is taking place in Azerbaijan's Zangilan on November 16, Trend reports.

The meeting is attended by ministers and their deputies.

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev during the event touched upon the importance of OTS in terms of developing ties between the member countries.

He noted that in recent years, relations between the Turkic countries have become more developed, transit traffic between them has increased.

In addition, the minister said that interest in the Middle Corridor is growing, and the Zangezur corridor will become an important part of the Middle Corridor.

"There are all possibilities for this," Nabiyev said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel