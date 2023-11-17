Azerbaijan plans further reduction of inflation next year - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The deployment of anti-inflationary measures by the Azerbaijani government allows for a steady slowing of inflation at a time when global food prices and inflation in trading partner countries have begun to fall relatively recently, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said at a meeting of the committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

The deputy minister stated that inflation was 10.9 percent in the first nine months of 2023 and will fall by the end of the year.

"Inflation will be reduced further in the coming year, according to the prediction. External variables are crucial in this case. The proposals that have been made must be considered. We make every effort to make our forecasts as accurate as possible," he said.

