Demand for hydrocarbons, need for renewables dev't to be balanced - Boston Сonsulting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Demand for hydrocarbons and the need for the development of renewable energy sources should be balanced, Stanislav Yankelovich from Boston Consulting Group said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Companies are currently faced with a difficult decision: engage in RES development or continue to spend capital on oil and gas. On the one hand, there is an urgent need for more investment in the development of renewable energy sources, which is unquestionably critical for our common future. On the other side, the lack of renewable energy sources may hinder potential investors, which is also a major worry," he noted.

Yankelovich mentioned the necessity for the development of a strategy by international financial institutions and companies that will allow for avoiding compromise and effectively meeting demand and supply in both categories.

"The deployment of investments across various energy sectors will allow us to achieve long-term sustainability and development," he added.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started on November 21 in Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.

Given the Caspian region's critical role in shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the assistance of SOCAR, will include an expert-selected high-level program, panel discussions on key issues confronting the region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas production.

The program will feature a review of the current situation as well as essential conversations for regional investors, operators, service business representatives, and government officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel