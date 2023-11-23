Development of Middle Corridor necessitates pooling of efforts - Laziz Kudratov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. It is necessary to join the efforts of our states to expand transport communication by developing the Middle Corridor, said the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov at the 18th meeting of the SPEC Board of Directors, Trend reports.

"In the current context, it is critical to step up efforts to establish alternate transportation corridors and create sustainable supply chains," he emphasized.

To build a sustainable transport and transit system, Uzbekistan favors the formation of specific mechanisms to promote transport corridors connecting the Central Asian region with the markets of Asia-Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, the minister said.

"We express our support for the adoption of the Roadmap for Multimodal Data Exchange on the Middle Corridor using UN standards," Kudratov added.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.